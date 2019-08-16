WATCH: A.J. Brown back to full speed, hopes to play in first preseason game

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside training camp. Titans’ rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown is now at full speed and hope to play in Saturday preseason game against New England.
