WATCH: A.J. Brown back to full speed, hopes to play in first preseason game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes us inside training camp. Titans’ rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown is now at full speed and hope to play in Saturday preseason game against New England.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar