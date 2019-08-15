Watch 25 hours of ‘Friends,’ earn $1K, free Netflix for year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you love the show “Friends?” Well, now’s your chance to prove it.

The hit show, “Friends,” is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. As part of the show’s milestone, FrontierBundles.com is rewarding one lucky fan the chance to earn $1,000 for watching 25 hours of the show.

The winner will also get a free one-year subscription of Netflix, a “Friends” T-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn and other treats.

Sounds great, right? Well, there a few things to do before getting the gig.

Here are some of the requirements:

Must be organized and detailed oriented

Have an active Twitter account and following

Must be 18 years or older

Must be a US citizen or permanent resident

If you meet the requirements, superfans can then apply online at Frontier Communications’ website. The winner must watch the 25 hours, which is roughly 60 episodes, before Sept. 22.

For more information on the dream job, please visit Frontier’s website.