Washington woman and daughter arrested posing as photographer to steal baby

Police: Man shot inside Murfreesboro bar
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby.

Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter who they say both went to the mother’s home after advertising free baby photos.

Police say they gave a cupcake to the victim, who felt drowsy after eating it and ordered the two to leave.

Investigators say evidence suggests the woman was was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own.

