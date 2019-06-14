Warriors set example for Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans closed the door on offseason, wrapping up their three-day minicamp on Thursday. But instead of practicing, they took a trip to Topgolf Nashville, getting in some team bonding before players head their separate ways for the next several weeks.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel did still find time to meet with the local media.

The question as to if this Titans team can take the next step this upcoming season is still being asked. Vrabel made it clear, that in order for this team to do that, these players have to believe they’re the best.

“It starts with belief. I brought up the name Draymond Green, he believes he’s the best on the court every time he goes out there. We have to start believing that we can do things better at a more consistent level.”

The mention of Golden State’s power forward Draymond Green sparked some curiosity, and Vrabel was quick to share his fascination with the Warriors.

When Vrabel was an assistant at Ohio State, coaching in the Orange Bowl, he bought his wife tickets to a Heat-Warriors game. She fell in love with David Lee and Steph Curry.

“She’s liked the Warriors ever since then. She asked me the other day, did you hear what Andre Iguodala said about Steph and why he plays hurt and banged up?”

Vrabel knew exactly what his wife was talking about. They play for each other and that’s what makes them so successful. That’s the message Vrabel felt was perfect to pass along to the Titans right before they left for break.

“I appreciate their comments. They’re world champions, they’ve won a championship in their sport and there is a lot to be learned from their mindset.”

The Titans will return to the practice field July 22nd, that’s when the rookies and quarterbacks report to camp.

Veterans report on July 25 and practice begins July 26.