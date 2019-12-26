Man accused of strangling woman in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are charging a man they say strangled a victim in a domestic violence case.

According to an affidavit, Devon Shontil Smith is being charged after the incident on Christmas Eve.

The report states he put both hands around the victim’s throat for a few seconds at a time.

The victim did not lose consciousness but did have marks around her throat, the affidavit states.

Police say the victim was taken to Summit Hospital and Smith was taken into custody.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault – strangulation.

His bond is set at $25,000.