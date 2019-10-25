Warrant: Men dumped body of Hickman County mother in woods after apparent overdose

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men dumped the body of a Hickman County mother in the woods near Wrigley after she died of an apparent drug overdose, court documents allege.

Carolyn Pope was found dead Wednesday night in a heavily wooded area of Wrigley, nearly two weeks after the 30-year-old was reported missing by her grandmother.

Warrants were issued Thursday for Mitchell Hinderliter and Christopher Hall on charges including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and filing a false report. Both were already jailed on unrelated charges.

Christopher Hall & Mitchell Hinderliter (Photo: Hickman County Sheriff’s Office)

According to arrest warrants obtained by News 2, after being questioned multiple times and making numerous false statements, Hinderliter admitted he was contacted by Hall on October 12 and was told Pope had possibly overdosed on drugs. Hinderliter reportedly told investigators he arrived at Hall’s home on Tidwell Lane and saw Pope dead in the backseat of her car covered in a blanket.

Investigators said Hinderliter claimed he drove Hall and Pope’s body to an isolated spot off Lyles Lane near Wrigley Road, an area commonly used to illegally dump household trash, where Hall disposed of the body, while Hinderliter stayed in the car.

Carolyn Pope (Photo: Submitted)

Court documents state Hinderliter led detectives to Pope’s body, which was on an old dirt trail next to a powerline run and was concealed in sheets, plastic wrap and tree branches.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office revealed more charges are possible in the case, pending the results of an autopsy. An official cause of death has not been released.