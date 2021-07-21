Warrant: 100+ images of child pornography found in Nashville woman’s Google account

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman has been arrested after investigators said she sent a friend photos of children being sexual abused through her Facebook account, leading law enforcement to discover more than 100 similar images on her Google account.

A warrant states the social media company reported to detectives that on Feb. 15, a total of five images of child pornography were transferred from one user, listed as “justmecandy” to another user.

The account was found to belong to Candace Moore, a 36-year-old woman living in Nashville, according to the police report.

Investigators said the photos showed toddler and elementary-aged children being sexually abused.

The warrant alleges a search of Moore’s Google account showed more than 100 images of child pornography, similar to those shared through her Facebook account.

Police said some of the folders in the drive also contained non-pornographic selfie-style photos of Moore with the Nashville skyline in the background.

Moore was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Her bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Moore was not immediately released by law enforcement.