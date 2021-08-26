Warning issued after caution tape removed from flood-damaged bridge in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Humphreys County have issued an alert after caution tape was removed from a bridge damaged by this past weekend’s deadly flooding, posing a “safety hazard.”

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office provided photos of the bridge on Bold Springs Road, south of Hurricane Creek Road, and said there have been reports of people taking down the tape to pass.

(Photo: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

“The condition of the bridge has degraded even since Saturday’s flooding, and can still pose a safety hazard to anyone crossing it,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

Crews will work to repair the bridge in the near future, according to the department.

The sheriff’s office added “please stay safe during these trying times.”

Emergency officials in Humphreys County have said 20 people were killed in the flooding Saturday morning. More than 500 homes were also damaged.