Warning comes with new unemployment check for jobless Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “This week into next week” is the timeline for hundreds of thousands of jobless Tennesseans to get a new unemployment check from the federal government, but those words come with a warning.

Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Department Commissioner Jeff McCord said at Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, that most Tennesseans on unemployment would get a one-time $900 dollar check within a week to “cover the first three weeks of August.”

It was a reference to the state getting approved for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) earlier in the week. This is designed to pay most unemployed Tennesseans an additional $300 dollars weekly on top of whatever current jobless benefits they’re currently receiving.

“Folks should be able to see it as early as this week into next week,” said Commissioner McCord. Commissioner McCord warned the additional FEMA unemployment money from Washington is a limited grant divided among nearly all states around the country.

“FEMA is working to allocate those,” added Commissioner McCord. “That is why we just got the first three weeks–the first installment. We will begin to have conversations about what the next installment will be.”

The labor commissioner later wondered how Hurricane Laura might impact the FEMA unemployment funds, since FEMA is the lead federal agency with disasters.

Word of the new unemployment help can’t come soon enough for Nashville couple Holly and Trey Harper. She lost two jobs because of the pandemic. One, as a hair stylist and other with the Census.

Trey lost work as an auto detailer.

“Now, we are getting like two something, so we are going to have to choose what we are going to have to pay,” Trey told WKRN-TV earlier this month in a reference to the $275 dollars weekly that is the maximum for unemployment benefits in Tennessee.

President Trump announced the additional unemployment help earlier this month after Congress could not agree on a plan.

