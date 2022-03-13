A warm-up is on the way but first, we have to make it through a frigid morning. Temperatures will be near record lows this morning in Nashville, and the rest of the area will see teens and 20s.

By the afternoon, breezy southwest winds and sunshine will help us warm into the upper 40s on The Plateau and low to mid-50s for the rest of us.

By Monday and Tuesday we expect to reach the 60s, with showers on Tuesday, and then 70s through Thursday. Another front should bring showers on Friday with highs in the 60s, then turning a little cooler.