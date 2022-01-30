Chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, we’ll see a warming trend beginning this afternoon.

Sunshine and winds out of the south and west will help much of the area warm to near 50 by the afternoon! Even warmer temperatures on the way with mid-50s Monday and highs near 60 on Tuesday. Enjoy it while it lasts because we’re looking at our next storm system Wednesday.

Rain amounts between 2 and 4 inches are possible with this system and localized flooding is possible. As cold air moves in, a wintry mix is possible Thursday. This may lead to some travel impacts Friday morning. This system is still a few days away so keep it here for more updates and details.

Friday should bring more frigid temperatures with highs struggling to get above freezing.