A cold morning in the teens and 20s. We’ll stay cool for the afternoon with highs near 40. Mostly sunny today with a few clouds here and there.

Quiet conditions to start the workweek. Valentine’s Day will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Then, we will turn milder by midweek with rain and storms returning to the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday.

There is the possibility for strong storms on Thursday. Most of Middle TN and south KY is under a 15% risk for severe storms so stay weather alert! Behind this system, colder air returns for Friday.