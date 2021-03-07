Warmer work week on the way!

A clear sky this morning means chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and light wind, which will allow high temperatures to top near a comfortable 60°!

After another cool night Sunday night, we are in for a major warming trend this week as temperatures climb through the 60s Monday and Tuesday and into the 70s the second half of the week.

The quiet weather pattern finally comes to an end near the end of the workweek as shower chances return to the forecast towards the end of the week and into the weekend.