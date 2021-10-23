Warmer weekend, strong storms possible overnight Sunday into Monday AM

Waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning and there is a Dense Fog Advisory for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties until 9 am

Warmer temperatures are expected today and tomorrow. We’ll reach the low and even mid-70s today and the low-80s tomorrow as a warm front moves in. That warm front may bring a few showers from I-40 northward late Saturday through early Sunday morning that will clear out during the day with a stiff southerly wind running 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Late Sunday night into Monday a few strong storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a few of our western counties under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for Sunday night into early Monday morning, with more storms to likely follow later in the day. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in effect for our eastern counties Monday.

Tuesday, we dry out briefly before more showers and storms move in for the second half of the week.