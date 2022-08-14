Waking up to a few areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s. Although today’s highs will warm to the low 90s, humidity levels will still be low compared to what we typically see in the summertime.

Monday, clouds increase with a risk for a few showers as a frontal system passes through with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. For Tuesday, temps will drop to the mid-80s with a chance for a few showers.

On Wednesday that front will be stationary to our west and south, so shower chances then will most likely be in our western and southern counties.

Thursday looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 80s and lows in the low to mid 60ss, maybe even 50s on the Plateau.

Looking ahead, shower chances should creep back in as we head into next weekend.