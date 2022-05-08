Waking up to patchy dense fog and chilly temperatures Sunday morning, so drive carefully if you have to be out early.

A fantastic Mother’s Day afternoon is in store with highs warming to the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Next week the heat cranks up! South winds and sunshine put us in mid-80s on Monday, followed by 90 or above starting Tuesday next week. We will be flirting with record-high temperatures too!

The records are:

Tuesday: 92 (2015). We are forecasting 90.

Wednesday: 90 (2016). We are forecasting 92.

Thursday: 92 (1902). We are forecasting 91.