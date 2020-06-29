Warmer and more wet than average July expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s almost July, and it’s time to talk about the outlook for the month ahead. Typically July is hot and wet here in Middle Tennessee. The average temperature is 89.3 degrees, and we would usually see, on average, 3.64 inches of rain. July this year is predicted to be slightly hotter than average, and also wetter.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for Middle Tennessee. Precipitation is also expected to be above average for July. One of the reasons why we may see higher than average July temperatures is there is a chance that La Nina is developing right now.

La Nina forms due to cooling water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean close to South America. The oceans and our atmosphere are linked, and this cooling of the Pacific affects weather patterns across the globe.

La Nina usually brings warmer than average temperatures in the southeast due to its impacts on the Polar jet stream and high pressure that develops over the Pacific. The jet stream stays further north and doesn’t bring in as much cooler air.