Warm weekend ahead and watching Ida for next week

A Heat Advisory is in place for Trigg, Christian, Todd, and Muhlenberg Counties in KY until 7pm Saturday. Temperatures will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

A warm and muggy weekend is in the forecast with highs in the low 90s and isolated storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Monday scattered storms return but our highest rain chances move in Tuesday.

All eyes are on the tropics. Ida is now a Category 1 Hurricane. It could potentially make landfall as a major hurricane (Cat 4) in Louisiana late Sunday into Monday. As it continues its trek north and east, periods of heavy rain will be expected in Middle TN and Southern KY beginning Tuesday through early Thursday. Rain amounts could be close to 4-5 inches. Flooding is a major concern, especially after the heavy rain and flooding from this past weekend. Also, we could see severe weather and tornadoes Tuesday especially in our southwest zones so stay alert!