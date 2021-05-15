Warm up on the way, a few showers possible this weekend

A chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the 40s across Middle Tennessee this morning. We’ll warm up as we head into the afternoon.

Today will start off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as highs reach into the mid and upper-70s. A few showers will be possible this evening to the north and west.

More showers and even a storm can’t be ruled out on Sunday especially along I-40 and north. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper-70s.

A round of showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening as highs climb back to near 80 degrees.

Then, we really heat up midweek with highs in the mid-80s and we will also turn more humid. There could be a few pop-up storms.