A few areas of patchy fog are present this morning, but otherwise, it’s a quiet start with temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s and some scattered “hit or miss” thunderstorms breaking out in the afternoon heat.

Scattered storms return Monday afternoon and evening of next week as a frontal boundary approaches.

Tuesday looks wet at times, and we dry out by Wednesday.

The mid to later part of the week will feature somewhat lower humidity with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.