Warm Father’s Day Weekend, Tropical Storm Claudette passes to the south

The heat and humidity will continue through Father’s Day Weekend. Today and Sunday look mainly dry, but some spot showers, especially to the south, are possible as Tropical Storm Claudette passes through Alabama and Georgia.

Highs today will be in the upper-80s to low-90s. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low-90s.

A cold front swings through Monday bringing widespread rain and storms. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for everyone Monday. Showers and storms should move out early Tuesday.

Behind this system, we get another brief shot of somewhat cooler and drier air for Tuesday and Wednesday, much like we enjoyed earlier this week.