Warm and sunny weekend, near record highs!

With clear skies and light winds this morning, patchy fog is a possibility across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. It’s also a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

This afternoon will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Our forecasted high is 78 degrees, the record is 79 degrees. It will be close! Tomorrow we top out around 80 degrees and we will be be near record highs once again. The record high in Nashville for Sunday is 83 set back in 2005.

Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and continues into Wednesday as a frontal system moves into the mid-south. At the same time we are also watching Tropical Depression Eta that will start to feed moisture our way Tuesday too. The front should keep the system to our south. It will also cool us back into the upper 60s Wednesday & Thursday.

