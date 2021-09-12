Warm and sunny Sunday, rain returns mid-week

A warmer afternoon is in store under a sunny sky. Highs will be near 90° in Nashville, with surrounding areas topping out in the mid to upper-80s. You’ll also notice an uptick in humidity as well.

Highs will be close to 90° Monday and Tuesday as well.

Our next significant chance for rain may come during the mid to later part of next week from a tropical system that will be moving northward out of the Gulf of Mexico.

There may be an isolated spot shower or two on Tuesday, but the biggest chances come Wednesday, and especially Thursday and Friday as the remnants of the tropical system combine with a front in the mid-south.