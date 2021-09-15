Wanted Texas fugitive arrested in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted fugitive from Texas was arrested in Tennessee, according to a release from Murfreesboro police.

The release states 35-year-old Dustin Donovan Thomas was was out on bond for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault family violence in Texas. A warrant for his arrest was issued when he removed his ankle monitor on August 9. Federal authorities said he went into “hiding to avoid prosecution.”

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force contacted the Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force about Thomas changing his vehicle registration from Texas to Tennessee. They also told authorities he could be in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police located his vehicle at a home on East Castle Street around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. Thomas held-up in the home for about 30 minutes before his brother allowed officers to come inside. They then took Thomas into custody.

Thomas is currently in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He will appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court in October.