Wanted prowler found hiding in Grundy County chicken house

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on charges of vandalism and burglary was found hiding in a chicken house in Grundy County early Friday morning.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said residents noticed a man prowling around the Flat Branch Spur community just after midnight.

He was asking residents if he could buy a drink from them, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived, they said they located the man, identified as Paul David James, inside of a chicken house on B-Mine Road.

He was armed with two revolvers and was in possession of methamphetamine, law enforcement revealed.

James was arrested and booked into the Grundy County jail on drug and weapons charges.

The sheriff’s office said James will also be charged with criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary, vandalism and evading arrest in connection with an attempted break-in last weekend at Campbell’s Armory and a home burglary in Tracy City.