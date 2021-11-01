Wanted man sought after barricade situation in McEwen

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A standoff in Humphreys County ended Sunday with a wanted man on the run and two people taken into custody.

The situation began at a residence on Old Nashville Highway where deputies were searching for Hayden Chappell, who is wanted on multiple charges by different law enforcement agencies, including an aggravated assault of a Perry County deputy.

Humphreys and Dickson County officials attempted to negotiate Chappell’s surrender for at least two hours, but he was not located inside the home. The Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Office reported Chappell was at the home prior to more officers arriving at the property.

Two people at the home were taken into custody and stolen property was also recovered, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Chappell remains at large and is wanted for suspected injury of an officer among other crimes. He was last seen in the area of Old Nashville Highway outside McEwen but officials believe he may have left the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.