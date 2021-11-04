Wanted man in custody following standoff at Clarksville motel

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Clarksville.

It began around 12:30 p.m. at the A&W Motel on Madison Street.

Police were originally trying to take Marcos Vielma, 32, into custody on warrants out of Nashville. That’s when Vielma refused to leave his motel room.

Courtesy: Clarksville Now/Dash10Media

After setting up a perimeter and negotiating with the suspect, Vielma surrendered without incident around 2:40 p.m.

No other information has been released about the charges the suspect is facing.