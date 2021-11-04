Wanted man in custody following standoff at Clarksville motel

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Clarksville.
It began around 12:30 p.m. at the A&W Motel on Madison Street.
Police were originally trying to take Marcos Vielma, 32, into custody on warrants out of Nashville. That’s when Vielma refused to leave his motel room.
After setting up a perimeter and negotiating with the suspect, Vielma surrendered without incident around 2:40 p.m.
No other information has been released about the charges the suspect is facing.