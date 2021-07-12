Wanted man arrested after traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was arrested in Mt. Juliet early Monday morning after the city’s license plate recognition system led to a traffic stop.

Mt. Juliet police said the department’s Guardian Shield alerted officers to a license plate associated with a wanted person out of Nashville.

Officers intercepted the vehicle on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive, according to police.

A man was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on a felony weapons offense, as well as drug possession.

No additional information was immediately released.

Guardian Shield is Mt. Juliet’s Automated License Plate Recognition program, which alerts police to vehicles associated with crimes entered into the National Crime Information Center.