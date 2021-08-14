Wanted fugitive out of Arkansas captured by police in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted fugitive is now in police custody after a traffic stop in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police posted to their Facebook page about the incident on Saturday. Officers were conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation on Devonshire Drive. This led to the discovery of a 40-year-old male who was a wanted fugitive out of Arkansas and Wilson County.

He was arrested on warrants related to drug charges and a parole violation.

No other information was immediately released.