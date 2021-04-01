Wanted fugitive captured in Mt. Juliet following car chase containing kidnapped woman and toddler

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Mt. Juliet have apprehended a wanted fugitive out of Colorado after the ending of a vehicle pursuit in which at least one adult woman and a toddler were held captive.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the pursuit ended on John Hager Road near Jaywood Lane after officers attempted to stop the male suspect for a license plate violation.

Investigators say it was obvious the woman passenger was in distress and attempting to escape from the driver. Investigators say the suspect appeared to be impaired on ‘dangerous drugs.’

The suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road, after which officers were able to take him into custody. The suspect’s identity was not immediately provided to News 2.

Investigators called in EMS to the scene to evacuate the occupants of the vehicle, which included a toddler. There were no injuries.