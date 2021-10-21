Wanted felon escapes arrest at Joelton Dollar General

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) —One woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly lied to police about a felon who was inside her car.

A Metro police helicopter located the wanted felon at a Joelton Dollar General on Wednesday. When Brandy Lyle, 37, began walking toward the car, police asked who was inside. The officer was unable to see inside because of the vehicle’s tinted windows.

According to arrest affidavits, Lyle continuously told officials that no one was in the car. After several minutes, Metro police reported an officer noticed someone from the back seat get into the driver’s seat.

Police were able to identify the person as the outstanding suspect. When the officer attempted to stop and detain the suspect, officials said he then pulled away and fled in the vehicle.

Warrants show Lyle told police that her friend asked her to bring the suspect to his home of record and that he was just changing his clothes in the back and laying down. After noticing the helicopter, she then admitted to lying to the officer and was arrested. Lyle now faces multiple charges, including false reporting.