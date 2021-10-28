Wanted felon arrested for carrying firearm in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted felon was arrested Wednesday in North Nashville for carrying a firearm.

Police officers and helicopters were tracking suspected car thieves in the wood line area near Tisdall Drive and Flint Ridge Drive when they saw Keiahtee Jamal Terrell. Officials said he was walking away from the tree line and was out of breath.

According to an arrest affidavit, Terrell told police he was headed home but he could not provide an address. As they followed him, police said he continuously reached for his waistband.

When officials went to pat him down, they said he refused to comply. They then attempted to arrest Terrell, and he reportedly resisted. Once in handcuffs, warrants say police found a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun on him.

Upon investigation, police also learned Terrell was a felon and had an out-of-county warrant.