Wanted convicted felon facing many more charges apprehended by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a convicted felon Friday wanted on many outstanding warrants including aggravated robbery, multiple counts of assault, burglary, and evading arrest.

According to MNPD, 32-year-old Jaray Christmon had been on the run for several months. Investigators pursued multiple leads which led them to Christmon outside of an apartment building on Wallace Road on Friday morning.

Christmon was getting out of a Dodge Charger and attempted to flee from officers on foot but was apprehended a brief time later. Recovered from the car was a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 14 grams of cocaine, prescription drugs, digital scales, and $3,026 in cash.

On Friday, Christmon was charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony, drug possession, and evading arrest. He is also charged with an armed robbery and assault of three people in August 2020 at a home on the 200 block of Tampa Drive. In that case, he was accused of shooting one of the victims twice in the leg before fleeing with the victim’s cash.

Christmon is also charged with aggravated assault for a December 2019 shooting outside the M Market on the 200 block of Thompson Lane. The victim reportedly had gotten into an argument with Christmon in the parking lot. After the victim got into his car, Christmon walked over and shot him in the leg with a pistol.

Christmon also has prior felony weapon and drug convictions. He is in Metro Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.