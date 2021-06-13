Wanted arsonist out of Texas arrested in Nashville for alleged assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for arson out of Dallas, Texas was arrested by Metro Police in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, Luis A. Martinez-Martinez was arrested on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Packard Street. Metro Police went to serve a warrant taken out against Martinez for an assault earlier in the day.

Police confirmed the warrant with the Metro Nashville Police Department Warrants Division. Officers made contact with Martinez and arrested him.

The warrant states that officers discovered Martinez also had an outstanding warrant from Dallas, Texas for arson with full extradition.

He is charged with being a fugitive from justice and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.