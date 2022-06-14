NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man who allegedly led officers on a pursuit was charged Monday after La Vergne police stopped a stolen vehicle.

The La Vergne Police Department stated that officers were alerted to a stolen 2004 Galant that was entering city limits Monday around 2 p.m. The vehicle was then reportedly followed by a K-9 unit to a gas station on Waldron Road.

According to a release, the driver, Tyquan Hill, 20, fled on foot into a tree line behind the gas station, while three other occupants were detained. K-9 Turbo and her handler tracked down Hill who was taken into custody shortly after. Officers reportedly searched the vehicle and said they found a handgun and narcotics inside.

Police said Hill was wanted on several warrants including theft, evading arrest, and violating probation. After Monday’s incident, Hill is now faced with several charges including evading police, vehicle theft, and felony possession of marijuana.

Vijay Gurung, 19, who was also in the stolen car was charged with drug and firearm possession. The other two juveniles involved were allegedly cited and released to their parents.