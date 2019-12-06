Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelogs

(CNN) – “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” is a line from a Christmas song that immediately brings images of trees and presents to mind.

But what if that fire smelled like fried chicken?

Well, Walmart is hoping to make that idea a reality in your home this holiday season.

It’s the limited edition KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Log.

The logs developed with Enviro-Log will be for sale exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99.

But if you want to make sure your house smells like fried chicken, you’re going to have to act fast.

You have to option to burn it inside or outside.