‘Walking Dead’ actor arrested in Tennessee after accidentally being let out of jail

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — An actor who made appearances on “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries” was arrested in Cocke County after being accidentally released from jail.
According to the Newport Police Department arrest report, the department was notified that Joshua Lee Turner had been released accidentally from jail and had an active warrant out of Oregon for violation of probation.
Police went to the 400 block of Lennon Circle to find Turner. He was taken into custody and booked into the Cocke County Jail.
