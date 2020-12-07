Walk Bike Nashville pushing for change with ‘Look for Me’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 37 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Nashville so far in 2020, making it the deadliest year in a decade. Walk Bike Nashville is placing memorials around the city in hopes of reminding drivers to drive responsibly.

“Everybody thinks its not going to happen to them or to their loved ones, but unfortunately as we see this problem get worse, it really could happen to any of us,” said Nora Kern, Executive Director of Walk Bike Nashville.

In it’s fourth year, the organization decided to take the “Look for Me” campaign a step further by creating memorials for the 37 people lost and placing them at the intersections where they were killed.

The only memorial up so far is for Kenneth Urbach. Urbach was killed on January 3rd while walking near his home at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Ardee Avenue in East Nashville. Volunteers will continue to put more memorials out over the next few weeks.

There are a number of contributing factors as to why the number of deaths have drastically increased in 2020. A big reason is the pandemic. People are driving faster with less cars on the road. Their message is these situations are not inevitable, but preventable.

As demographics and populations change, more people have depended on public transit or walking. A new report by the Urban Institute analyzed four cities, including Nashville, to find out how easy or difficult it is for residents to use transit and get to and from work. According to Walk Bike Nashville, the key findings were:

“High-quality, reliable, and safe transportation is not equally accessible to all:

Wealth differences by race and ethnicity make it easier for white residents to purchase a car, allowing increased access to jobs.

Public transit that is inaccessible for elderly people and people with disabilities can leave transit-dependent residents stranded

A lack of transit options, particularly at off-peak hours, means that people who work irregular schedules often have no safe or affordable way to get to work”

Mayor Cooper has spoken about his plans to help combat the crisis and find solutions. Although there is a long-term plan being developed, Walk Bike Nashville says they are encouraged but change needs to happen sooner rather than later.

“We can’t keep waiting,” Kern said. “We need to start now, start yesterday, start two years ago because the problem is getting worse whether or not we do anything about it.”

You can learn more about the “Look for Me” campaign here.