Waffle House shooting victim’s family sues VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of one of the victims in the mass shooting at an Antioch Waffle House is suing Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

23-year-old Akilah DaSilva was one of four people killed after police say Travis Reinking opened fire on the Murfreesboro Pike restaurant with an AR-15 style rifle on April 22, 2018.

DaSilva’s autopsy lists his shooting wounds as the cause of death, but the latest lawsuit carried by his mother, Shaundelle Brooks argues he was improperly treated after being rushed to the Vanderbilt emergency room.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, in Davidson County Circuit Court.

It states that that two Vanderbilt doctors, “placed the breathing tube in Mr. DaSilva’s esophagus, leading directly and promptly to significant injury and death.”

The suit claims that Vanderbilt “concealed or destroyed” an X-ray that proved the mistake.

The suit also says the medical center has refused to provide the X-ray to Brook’s attorney Brian Manookian.

