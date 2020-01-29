Waffle House now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

Spend Valentine’s Day with your special someone under the warm yellow glow of the Waffle House sign.

Six Middle Tennessee Waffle House restaurants will be taking part in this year’s festivities so you’ll have plenty of options for your romantic night for two.

Close to 200 restaurants will be taking reservations and offering up a unique and fun night featuring white tablecloths, and welcoming couples for a special dinner service.

“Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love,” says Waffle House Valentine’s Specialist Jessica Kinskey. “And it’s even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money.”

This is the 12th year in a row the company is celebrating with the Valentine’s Day tradition and if you want to celebrate in this special way, you can find a list of participating locations here. You’ll need to reserve your table, so be sure you secure your spot!