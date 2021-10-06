W Nashville hotel brings new luxury to downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Downtown Nashville is now home to W Nashville, a luxury lifestyle hotel with southern charm. The 14 story hotel is located in the Gulch neighborhood.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Congressman Jim Cooper, State Representative Bill Beck and other government officials were present during the hotel’s grand opening on Wednesday. Several other local business leaders also attended the event.

W Nashville is the largest hotel in Nashville, with more than 280 rooms and 60 suites. The building also has meeting rooms, pool, gym facility and other amenities.

“We want guests to have an experience when they stay here,” said Hotel General Manager David Cronin. “There’s also a community focus, which we’ll have for locals to come and visit.”

Inside the hotel, guests can enjoy a neighborhood coffee shop, two restaurants, high-end retail and live entertainment.

With the completion of this hotel, Mayor Cooper is excited for the continued growth of Nashville. He cited a variety of stats that focused on the ongoing growth of the Hospitality and Tourism industry.

“Even during COVID, we continued to see a rise in hospitality and tourism building permit requests,” said Cooper. “This hotel only confirms it.”

W Nashville is located at 300 12th Ave. South in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood.