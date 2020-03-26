VUMC receives medical supply donation from Healing Hands International

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) received a donation of medical supplies from Healing Hands International, a nonprofit based in Nashville.

Officials say the medical supplies will be distributed throughout VUMC, including to its 14 designated COVID-19 assessment sites.



“Our health care workers and hospitals are under a great deal of pressure and in need of supplies. It is our prayer that this will equip them on the front lines as they battle this virus,” said Art Woods, HHI president.



“As we prepare for an influx of COVID-19 positive patients, this gift from Healing Hands International will benefit our doctors, nurses, staff and patients. We are very grateful for their generosity,” said Teresa Dail, RN, BSN, Chief Supply Chain Officer for VUMC.



Healing Hands International’s core work, performed mostly overseas, includes clean water projects, agriculture education, disaster recovery, medical aid and more.

“While our daily work and mission is focused on developing countries outside the borders of the U.S., this is a critical time and a unique opportunity to use the resources that our generous donors have provided to be a blessing in our own country and community,” said Woods.

