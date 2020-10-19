VUMC encourages parents to talk with teens about driving safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and Vanderbilt University Medical Center professionals are encouraging parents to talk about staying focused behind the wheel with their kids.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Association said that for every passenger in a teens vehicle, the chance for a crash increases.

They also said that distracted driving, like playing with the phone or fiddling with the radio causes thousands of teen crashes each year.

In 2018, 2,121 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver between the ages of 15-18 years old.

What can you do?

Talk to your teen Familiarize yourself Set consequences Set the example

