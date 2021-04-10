Volunteers needed for Radnor Lake clean up following heavy flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Radnor Lake officials have asked for the public’s help in order to clean up following heavy flood waters on March 27-28.

Radnor Lake is hosting two days of volunteer opportunities within the coming week. According to a press release, water levels receded back to normal and the cleanup process can now begin.

The focus of the work will be on water quality and plant populations. Volunteers will remove debris, large rocks, asphalt chunks, trash and gravel that was displaced into the creek at the end of the Lake Trail.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Walter Criley Visitor Center. About 20-25 volunteers will be needed each day and are asked to bring their own gloves and wear clothes that can get dirty.

Friends of Radnor Lake will provide bottles of water, high-visibility vests and other supplies for volunteers. People can volunteer on April 15 and 16.

