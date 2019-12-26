Volunteers give back during inaugural “Jingle Jingle Give” in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As families gathered to celebrate Christmas, many took time away from their homes this afternoon to help those in need across Nashville.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the future home of “Bowie’s,” a new club coming to downtown Nashville to give out food, toys and clothing to homeless camps and people in need across the city.

“Gobble, Gobble Give on Thanksgiving, I’ve done that for two years and it just feels good,” said Mike Waggett, a volunteer.

“I know we do something for Thanksgiving, but we don’t do anything for Christmas at all and to me, Christmas is very important,” said Eulalia Sebastian, who helped organized the event.

It’s Travis Baird’s passion to spread joy to people in his hometown. That’s why he decided to start this tradition on Christmas Day.

“We all really want to try and make Nashville a place where we are all welcome and we’re all involved a little more in people’s lives in a positive way,” Baird said.

Hundreds of meals were served throughout the day. All items were donated by volunteers and the community.

The group hopes to host events like this all year round. You can find out more about the organization HERE.