Volunteers are still needed as Waverly flood cleanup continues

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – As crews are still working to remove debris from flooding in Waverly, volunteers are still needed as the cleanup continues.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis tells News 2 that, “Our volunteers are really, really dropping off. We’re having a lot of problems and being very slow right now about some of the debris removal, but we still have a whole lot of left to go, and a long ways to go with our situation.”

Heavy equipment is also necessary for the cleanup. “We’ve got a lot of the debris that once they get it to the roadway, they need a way to load it,” says Davis.

Many local businesses have offered their time and equipment but more help is welcome.

According to Davis, “A lot of our businessmen, our local businessmen have been phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal, and coming out with their equipment and volunteering their time and get it out and getting that debris removed with their dump trucks and, and their track hoes and their heavy equipment.”

Monetary donations are also encouraged over donating items for the time being. Many impacted by the flooding still do not have space for the donated goods.

“A lot of people you know, we’ve got the cleaning supplies, but they don’t have a place to clean. You bring them different items, different things, you want to bring furniture and do things like that, but they don’t have a place to put it,” says Davis.

For those who want to help or volunteer, the Dollar Tree parking lot off West Main Street in Waverly is still acting as the volunteer center.