Volunteer spirit: Neighbors affix American flag to home for man with Parkinson’s

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)– Tennessee is known as “The Volunteer State,” and that saying rang true for one Knox County resident who reached out to his neighbors for help through a popular app.

The social media call for help saw an outstanding response, and a simple task meant so much to one Knox County man.

Bill Yardley and his wife love being outside.

“One of the passions that we both had was gardening,” Bill said.

However, that became harder to do for him throughout the years.

“Several years ago my wife noticed I was becoming more clumsy then usual,” Bill explained.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which has changed his life drastically.

“I can no longer drive,” he said. “I cannot do anything. I spent several years as a police officer and a traveling supervisor for a retail outlet.”

Since most of his time is spent at home, his favorite place to be is his front porch.

Yardley and his wife have worked hard to make it an inviting place to be and for his birthday last Friday, Bill got a special gift to add to it.

“For my birthday my wife had purchased an American flag kit, but I could not mount it.”

So Bill reached out to his neighbors on the Nextdoor app asking for help.

“All I needed was a power screwdriver and I could do the work.”

But an anonymous neighbor went above and beyond the call.

“I had to go to the doctor, and when I returned I found that the flag was already mounted on the pole for me,” Bill said. “I cannot tell you what that meant to me. It’s nice to know that in this day and time that there’s still the Tennessee tradition of volunteering.”

That volunteer spirit meant more to Yardley then the anonymous neighbor will ever know.

“I get to look at my flag and think of my son whose serving his country in the Air Force.”

Now when Bill sits on his front porch admiring his garden, he can also admire the kind gesture of a stranger who he may never meet.

“I would just say, ‘God bless you,’ you helped out a person in need,” Yardley said.

Yardley got a large response from his original post on the Nextdoor app.

Another neighbor dropped by his home after the flag pole was mounted and helped him actually hang the flag.