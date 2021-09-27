Voluntary recall issued for cashews, trail mix that could contain glass pieces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A brand of trail mix and cashews sold in Tennessee have been voluntarily recalled due to the potential of glass mixed within the product.

SunTree Snack Foods, LLC. has issued a voluntary recall of Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces and Trail Mix containing Roasted Salted Cashews Due to potential presence of glass pieces.

SunTree Snack Foods is recalling specific items of Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB brands that contain specific lots of cashews due to the potential presence of glass pieces, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Click here to view impacted products.

No injuries have been reported to date. The FDA investigation is ongoing and investigators believe the source of the glass is cashews that were an ingredient common to the products subject to this recall.

SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled packages were distributed to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the firm that the product contained glass pieces.

Consumers who have purchased the above listed items with the above lot code and expiration date are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-480-719-6900 x 219 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CST.