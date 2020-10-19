Vols fire co-defensive coordinator after loss to Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers made a coaching change following a 34-7 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Tennessee co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has been relieved of his coaching duties, a Tennessee Athletics spokesperson confirmed Monday. Brumbaugh joined the staff before the 2020 season after stints at Colorado, Maryland and Kentucky.

The Vols snapped their 17-game win-streak at Neyland against Kentucky that dated back to 1984 after falling to the Wildcats 34-7 on Saturday. The loss brings the the Vols’ record to 2-2 with a game against No. 2 Alabama next on the schedule.

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt also confirmed following the game that the university has been fined an undisclosed amount for violating COVID-19 protocols.