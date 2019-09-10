Vols ‘College Colors Day Tee’ designed by FL boy attracts international buyers, unlicensed sellers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A University of Tennessee shop is bringing to life the T-shirt design of a young Florida Vol fan with all proceeds going to charity.

However, the VolShop is now warning buyers to beware of other stores selling the design to make a profit off of it.

Last week, an elementary school teacher in Florida posted a photo of her student’s homemade Vols shirt for their College Colors Day. That post said he was bullied for his hand-drawn logo.

RELATED: VolShop selling T-shirt with FL boy’s original, homemade design that sparked Vol Nation support

Vol Nation immediately rallied behind him. VolShop created a T-shirt based on the student’s original design.

“Everyone can relate to the story and that makes it even that much more important,” said Tommi Grubbs, marketing manager at the VolShop.

The VolShop says the response to the shirt has been overwhelming.

“It’s been so great that it’s crashed our website,” Grubbs said.

Proceeds from the sales go to an anti-bullying campaign called “STOMP Out Bullying.” But the VolShop officials warn that not every seller has that intention.

“We’re seeing pop-up shops all over the internet, Facebook and Twitter of just in-your-garage people are printing t-shirts and they’re trying to make money,” said Grubbs. “We have approval from the mother, that is the only one that has received allowance to actually print the designs.”

The VolShop says that for them this isn’t about anything more than serving as a channel to spread some good.

“Hopefully, with all this attention, people will be a little kinder and show more love,” Grubbs said.

Grubbs told us the interest in this story and project has now expanded to foreign countries.

The VolShop is opening up international shipping for the shirt, something they typically don’t do, because of the outcry of people wanting it in other countries.

Anybody wanting to buy a shirt, can purchase on UTVolshop.com.

They say the website is up and running but is slow due to high demand, with the shirt on pre-order for a late September delivery.